Local Weather History: March 1919

Working on this.............
More soon..........
A severe weather outbreak occurred from the Lower Ohio Valley to the South & Southern Plains March 15-17, 1919.
The severe weather outbreak was impressive enough with several strong to violent, long-track tornadoes, along with wind & large hail, but as the storm deepened rapidly over our area, a high wind event developed.
However, our wind damage was NOT from t'storms, but rather non-t'storm gradient high winds. Many trees & telegraph poles were downed in our area, along with the development of minor structural damage. Winds gusted from the northwest likely 50-75 mph over the viewing area.
Non-t'storm gusts of 54 mph occurred Indianapolis, 58 mph Evansville, 68 mph Lexington, Kentucky, 56 mph Louisville, Kentucky, 52 mph Columbus, Ohio, 56 mph Cleveland, Ohio, Erie, Pennsylvania 52 mph, Hannibal, Missouri 50 mph.
Severe weather produced gust of 76 mph at Fort Smith, Arkansas. An 88 mph wind gust was measured at Wichita, Kansas
In another major storm storm on March 28, a 92 mph non-t'storm wind gust was measured at New York & 56 mph at Norfolk, Virginia.
45
45
45
45
45
45