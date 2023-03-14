Local Weather History: March 15-17, 1919 Tricky Reconstruction with Non-T'Storm High Wind Event & Flooding Amidst Nearby Severe Weather Outbreaks

When I began piecing this active weather period together like a puzzle, I had researched & knew we had wind damage around here on March 17. I also found the severe weather with even some long-track, significant tornadoes March 15 to as far east as Mississippi. The Iowa tornado was also of interest. I found we had heavy rainfall & temperatures in the 60s with dew points to +60. My assumption was that we had severe weather caused the damage & gusts, but further investigation revealed otherwise.....
Severe weather outbreak occurred from the Midwest to the South & Southern Plains March 15-17, 1919. Tornadoes were reported as far north as eastern Iowa.
Beginning as a high wind event with very low snow levels, heavy rainfall & even hail-producing t'storms in southern California, it transitioned to an outbreak of at least a dozen tornadoes from Oklahoma, Kansas & Missouri to Arkansas & northeastern Texas to far western Kentucky & Tennessee. This followed a big Deep South outbreak in early March & preceded a violent tornado outbreak Oklahoma & Texas to Arkansas on April 8-9, 1919 that at least 92 people & injured 442.
The severe weather outbreak was impressive with several strong to violent, long-track tornadoes, along with wind & large hail, but it was not severe t'storms that caused our issues here. It was a non-t'storm high wind event on March 17 that was our issue. We dodged the severe weather.
In our area, many trees & telegraph poles were downed in our area, along with the development of minor structural damage as surface low rapidly deepened atop & just northeast of the viewing area Winds gusted from the southwest then northwest likely 50-75 mph over the viewing area.
Gusts of 54 mph occurred at Indianapolis, 58 mph Evansville, 68 mph Lexington, Kentucky to at 56 mph Louisville, Kentucky.
Anemometer recorded gusts of 52 mph at Columbus, Ohio, 56 mph Cleveland, Ohio, 52 mph at Erie, Pennsylvania & Hannibal, Missouri 50 mph,
In the severe t'storms, gust of at least 76 mph was recorded at Fort Smith, Arkansas. An 88 mph wind gust was measured at Wichita, Kansas
In another major storm storm on March 28, a 92 mph non-t'storm wind gust was measured at New York & 56 mph at Norfolk, Virginia.
Here is the storm system & ensueing severe weather from eastern Iowa to Lower Mississippi Valley.
1-3.5" rainfall occurred here, but the storm produced 9.72" rain in 24-hours at Memphis on soggy ground, resulted in major flooding in that city at the time. Multiple reports of +10" rain occurred in southwestern Tennessee March 16-17, 1919 as t'storm trained over the same area. Every Weather Bureau station west of Nashville in Tennessee reported +5".
In our area, the Wabash at Lafayette crested 12.1' above flood stage after this rainfall event.
