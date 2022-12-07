Local Weather History: Major Storm & The Historic Temperature Drop of December 7-8, 1927

A
From the 7th to the 8th, the temperature fell from 55° to 3° at West Lafayette as an Arctic cold front blasted through with strong winds. This occurred after 1-2” of rainfall on the 7th. At Rensselaer, the temperature fell from 53° to 3°, at Kokomo 55° to 5°, Crawfordsville went from 56° to 6°, Wheatfield crashed from 52° to 0° & Whitestown 54° to 4°. Southeast of Indianapolis as Rushville, the mercury went from an astonishing 65° to 6° in 24 hours.
The 1.53” of rainfall at Wheatfield to the 1.11” at Crawfordsville to 0.93” at Kokomo & 1.32” at West Lafayette caused ponding in fields that froze solid nearly instantly with passage of the front.
86 mph Buffalo, NY....70 mph Duluth, MN....65 mph Toledo, OH....62 mph Erie, PA; Alpena, MI....60 mph Louisville, KY; Detroit, MI....57 mph Ludington, MI....52 mph Dayton, OH; St. Louis, MO; Grand Haven, MI....50 mph Dallas; Chicago, IL; Lexington, KY; Syracuse, NY; Kansas City, MO....49 mph Lincoln, NE....48 mph Pensacola, FL; Little Rock, AR; Canton, OH; Port Huron, MI....47 mph Pittsburg, PA....46 mph Nashville, TN; Indianapolis, IN; Sioux City, IA....45 mph Evansville, IN; Minneapolis, MN....44 mph Cleveland, OH; Sandusky, OH; Wichita, KS....43 mph Atlanta, GA...40 mph Fort Smith, AR
