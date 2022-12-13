Local Weather History: Frequency of White Christmases in Greater Lafayette

Purdue University after big snow in the Winter of 1876-77 (courtesy of the Purdue University Library & Archives):
With weather records from Purdue showing 41 Christmases out of 142 as having at least 1" of snow on the ground in the morning. That makes 24.4% of the Christmas as being White.
So, here is the order of those 41 Christmases with the deepest snow depth in the morning:
Of the 142 years, 46 years had flakes falling on Christmas with at least a trace recorded.
That means that we snow at least some snow coming down on Christmas Day 32.4% of the time.
Pre-1879, a highly-fragmented data set exists in Lafayette. Also, local newspapers & diaries garner great data regarding White Christmases.
Fragmented records show:
1869 had a White Christmas with no snow actually falling, but 4" already measured on the ground. The 1869-70 winter was extremely snowy with a record now in October & in late April & many snows & one major storm (February) in-between.
Newspapers show that 1871 did not have a White Christmas, but 1872 did (5") & it was a brutally cold one! Temperature dropped to -21 on the morning before Christmas.
The next White Christmas did not occur until 1876 where bitter cold & sufficient snow for sledding was reported. The 1876-77 winter was a cold & snowy one!
The talk in 1877 was how exceptionally mild & wet Christmas was. The temperature reportedly did not drop below 50 day or night. At Indianapolis, the high was 59 & the low was 55. 1877-78 was an exceptionally MILD winter in Greater Lafayette.
A White Christmas was reported in 1878 with sledding on Christmas Day & only single digits.
Late December 1895's big snow actually occurred the day after Christmas, barely missing that day. 6" fell at Purdue.
Prior to 1869,