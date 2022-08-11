Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End

August 10, 1961
A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the evening of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced an F2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with $25,000 dollars were done to a farmstead (1961 dollars). A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
This all occurred between 6:30 & 8 p.m.
The unusual, early June-like mid & upper winds over a hot, humid airmass with a surface cold front produced the severe weather.
Early on the 11th flooding up to 5" rain occurred in central & western IL with wind damage also reported to trees, powerlines & structures, but that stayed southwest of our area.
This followed more than 6" of rainfall with widespread flash flooding in southwestern Illinois with intense storms on the night of August 9-10. It was reportedly the worst & most-damaging flash flooding since 1926 in that part of Illinois.
August 10, 1 a.m.
August 10, 1 p.m.
August 11, 1 a.m.
We still received 1.01" rainfall from the storms
|Daily Data Between Two Dates
|LAFAYETTE PURDUE UNIVERSITY AP (IN)
|USW00014835
|Date
|Precipitation
(in)
|Snowfall
(in)
|Snow Depth
(in)
|Max Temp
(°F)
|Min Temp
(°F)
|1961-08-01
|0.61
|0.0
|0
|91
|69
|1961-08-02
|T
|0.0
|0
|89
|65
|1961-08-03
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|79
|60
|1961-08-04
|0.14
|0.0
|0
|86
|66
|1961-08-05
|T
|0.0
|0
|83
|65
|1961-08-06
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|75
|59
|1961-08-07
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|78
|54
|1961-08-08
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|83
|63
|1961-08-09
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|86
|65
|1961-08-10
|1.01
|0.0
|0
|86
|68
|1961-08-11
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|83
|65
|1961-08-12
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|82
|59
|1961-08-13
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|80
|52
|1961-08-14
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|80
|57
|1961-08-15
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|84
|56
|1961-08-16
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|85
|61
|1961-08-17
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|86
|60
|1961-08-18
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|86
|62
|1961-08-19
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|87
|63
|1961-08-20
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|87
|54
|1961-08-21
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|73
|47
|1961-08-22
|0.15
|0.0
|0
|75
|49
|1961-08-23
|0.16
|0.0
|0
|75
|56
|1961-08-24
|0.78
|0.0
|0
|72
|60
|1961-08-25
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|77
|58
|1961-08-26
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|80
|59
|1961-08-27
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|86
|64
|1961-08-28
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|87
|65
|1961-08-29
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|90
|64
|1961-08-30
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|87
|58
|1961-08-31
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|88
|66
|Sum:
|2.85
|0.0
45
45
Only 8 days later, these same unseasonably strong mid & upper level winds over a hot, humid airmass & surface cold front produced F3 tornadoes in east-central Indiana with an F2 in Boone County. An unseasonable outbreak of tornadoes occurred to our east, also on September 24 with several F3 tornadoes in the same places with substantial damage. Other severe weather & tornadoes also occurred September 14. This shows the unseasonable strength of the winds aloft in August 1961.
45