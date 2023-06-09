Local Weather History: An El Nino Sub-Type That Brings Much Different Weather Late Spring to Summer

It is likely that a strong El Nino is coming for Winter. We are now officially in El Nino status. However, not all El Ninos are alike. Not only are they not exactly alike in & of themselves, but the other driving forces of the weather & climate can increase or decrease the effects of an El Nino. Thus, they come in many tastes.
There are really three subtypes. One is the traditional El Nino with the greatest warming of the Equatorial Pacific in the far eastern part of it close & at the coast of Chile.
The other is the El Modoki that has the main area of warming farther west than the traditional El Nino.
Finally, you may even have an El Nino that has all of the consistent warming central and eastern Pacific or a shifting in the middle of the El Nino from traditional to Modoki (hybrid type) that gives different tastes of weather & climate.
That said, there is a continued trend for this El Nino to shift more into a Modoki mode. Already, blob of enhanced warming is in the middle of the Equatorial Pacific amidst the other more enhanced blob of warm water in the east.
The onset of traditional, Modoki & hybrid El Nino have different effects on Spring & Summer based on research I have done over the past few days.
Rapid onset of traditional El Nino, that becomes moderate to strong strength, tends to bring cooler & wetter late Springs & Summers to our area. 1957, 1982, 2015 all saw extremely wet Summers before they rapidly developed into strong to "Super" traditional El Ninos. 1997 saw a very wet Spring, a very dry late June to July, then a wet August.
However, the road we are headed down being increasingly Modoki (like 1994), shows a much different feedback late Spring to Summer.
So, I went back to 1955 & found that six El Ninos saw on very similar onset to our current one, became moderate to strong & were of the Modoki type: 1963-64, 1965-66, 1972-73, 1991-92, 1994-95, 2002-03.
The results are impressive in regards to how similar they are to the current rainfall pattern:
