...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Saturday for all Indiana counties...

Smoke, fine particulate, and possibly ozone levels are expected
to be in the Yellow or Orange levels, meaning moderate to
potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Local Weather History: An El Nino Sub-Type That Brings Much Different Weather Late Spring to Summer

  • Updated
  • 0
It is likely that a strong El Nino is coming for Winter.  We are now officially in El Nino status.  However, not all El Ninos are alike.  Not only are they not exactly alike in & of themselves, but the other driving forces of the weather & climate can increase or decrease the effects of an El Nino.  Thus, they come in many tastes.

There are really three subtypes.  One is the traditional El Nino with the greatest warming of the Equatorial Pacific in the far eastern part of it close & at the coast of Chile.

The other is the El Modoki that has the main area of warming farther west than the traditional El Nino.

Finally, you may even have an El Nino that has all of the consistent warming central and eastern Pacific or a shifting in the middle of the El Nino from traditional to Modoki (hybrid type) that gives different tastes of weather & climate.

That said, there is a continued trend for this El Nino to shift more into a Modoki mode.  Already, blob of enhanced warming is in the middle of the Equatorial Pacific amidst the other more enhanced blob of warm water in the east.

The onset of traditional, Modoki & hybrid El Nino have different effects on Spring & Summer based on research I have done over the past few days.

Rapid onset of traditional El Nino, that becomes moderate to strong strength, tends to bring cooler & wetter late Springs & Summers to our area.  1957, 1982, 2015 all saw extremely wet Summers before they rapidly developed into strong to "Super" traditional El Ninos.  1997 saw a very wet Spring, a very dry late June to July, then a wet August.

However, the road we are headed down being increasingly Modoki (like 1994), shows a much different feedback late Spring to Summer.  

So, I went back to 1955 & found that six El Ninos saw on very similar onset to our current one, became moderate to strong & were of the Modoki type:  1963-64, 1965-66, 1972-73, 1991-92, 1994-95, 2002-03.

The results are impressive in regards to how similar they are to the current rainfall pattern:

