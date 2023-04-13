Local twins with rare diseases advocate for state legislation

 Skip to main content
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Lifelong Tippecanoe County residents Anneliese and Amelia Williams are twins, Purdue students and both have a rare disease. They've become advocates for those with rare diseases and for the passing of House Bill 1201.

The bill is meant to establish a Rare Disease Advisory Council in Indiana. The council would be made up of stakeholders from the rare disease community including doctors, patients and researchers. 

Anneliese feels this is needed for many aspects including the diagnostic process.

”When I first went to the emergency room I was 21 and I was sent home with a diagnosis of growing pain and anxiety for numb feet and pain in my legs. Within 48 hours I was in the ICU needing breathing support and all of these interventions. That misdiagnosis, if I hadn't followed up with my primary care who sent me back, could have easily been a fatal thing. That's kinda why we need more awareness for these conditions, because a lot of rare diseases can't wait."

Anneliese suffers from Guillain-Barre Syndrome in which the body attacks the nerves. Her sister Amelia suffers from three different rare diseases that affect her collagen. One called Idiopathic-hypersomnia.

 "Imagine waking up at your very best then staying awake for 24 to 48 hours, then imagine how you feel. That's how I feel all the time no matter if I sleep or I don't,” says Amelia about the disease.

Last month the sisters testified before state legislators and a couple weeks ago traveled to D.C. to advocate for the rare disease community. The girls said they were honored to represent the rare disease community to legislators and get their message out there.

