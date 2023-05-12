Local schools celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Schools across the WLFI viewing area are wrapping up Teacher Appreciation Week.
The week is a time to come together to respect and support teachers.
Staff at Glen Acres Elementary School created a Survivor game to celebrate.
Teachers can spin a wheel to earn prizes and complete challenges for points.
Second-grade teacher Shaela Kult's challenge was to invite local news media to the school.
One of our reporters obliged and paid Kult a visit.
She tells us the little things go a long way when it comes to showing our teachers gratitude.
"We know that we play an important role with each child that we see, and being appreciated for that is really great," Kult says. "We're grateful to come here every day, teach these kids and being there with them every day. We feel appreciated when they come to school, the extra hugs, them saying, 'Hi,' and things like that."
Teacher appreciation week ends Friday, but Kult says you can show your support any day of the year.
Stop and say, "Thank you," when you see an educator out and about in the community.