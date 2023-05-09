Local schools adjust to new bullying law

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new state law requires some school corporations to re-evaluate how they handle bullying incidents.
But other schools already have strict bullying policies in place.
Lafayette School Corp. says bullying policies are up to par with the new law.
LSC has an extensive bullying policy.
The corporation requires anti-bullying education for both teachers and students.
A list of mental health resources is also available to those who have experienced bullying.
While LSC is already up to the law's standard, Superintendent Les Huddle says schools always strive to find more ways to prevent bullying.
"The way we can educate kids and educate parents and our community on the issue of bullying," Huddle says. "It's been around in schools unfortunately for a long time. It's not going to go away tomorrow. But Lafayette School Corporation takes it very serious and we investigate every situation and then as the law says we communicate with the parents...both the victim and the potential bully."
LSC also provides close to 20 different mental health resources for any students experiencing bullying.