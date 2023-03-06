Local restaurant owner with livestock background provides high quality steaks for customers

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — McGraw's Steak, Chop and Fish House has been serving the Great Lafayette community for 23 years.
Owner, Todd McGraw, opened the restaurant in 2000.
“The previous business was Stiney’s for a number of years out here on the river,” said McGraw. “Then I bought Stiney’s in 1999, closed for roughly 6 months, and then we reopened in January of 2000.”
Stiney’s opened in 1948 and was known for its family friendly atmosphere and great good.
“We looked at just being a steakhouse,” said McGraw. “But with the tradition of Stiney’s having catfish and raising pork ourselves, it just made sense to have a steak, chop and fish house.”
As soon as McGraw bought Stiney’s, he had a goal in mind for his restaurant.
“With my background being raised on a farm and a livestock background, the goal was to bring agriculture to Tippecanoe County in this format,” said McGraw. “It’s always been an agriculture based business.”
McGraw grew up on a three generation farm in Attica.
Since his childhood, he's been involved in the livestock and agricultural industry.
He was an animal nutritionist for 16 years and became the President of the Indiana Beef Cattle Association.
“I always wanted to move over and just be involved in this part of the industry of selling our product," said McGraw.
For 23 years, McGraw has continued to provide high-quality steaks at his restaurant.
“We cut our steaks and we don’t use a microwave," said McGraw. "Everything prepared to go from the grill to the table.”
Because of his livestock background, he understands the science behind meat. That included creating marbling, juiciness and tenderness.
However, McGraw knows the quality of steaks customers get comes down to an important factor.
"It's only as good as the person, not the chef, the guy that's on the grill," said McGraw. "That's what separates us apart from other restaurants, because it's not an easy job."
Todd has been able to use his knowledge from the livestock industry to provide high quality steaks for the Greater Lafayette community.
“Our beef is usually coming out of the Midwest,” said McGraw. “There’s three grades of choice with one being the prime grade. We always try to get the upgrade choice into the prime grade, so we’ve had a lot of success with returning customers based on the quality and service that we have here at McGraw’s.”
McGraw said the restaurant wouldn't be what it is today without all of his amazing employees.
“The success of McGraw’s without a doubt the employees and alumni employees that’s worked here for the past 23 years,” said McGraw. “I’ve had a great group of college students and people that have went on and gotten out of this industry and that’s probably been the number one key to my success is the people that’s worked for me.”