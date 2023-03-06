Local restaurant owner with livestock background provides high quality steaks for customers

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern
Indiana. Moderate flooding continues along the Wabash River near
Lafayette.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Lafayette. Much of the White River is in flood with
river levels rising in points downstream of Spencer.  Flooding along
the East Fork White river is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with
flooding continuing through the week along much of the Wabash,
White, and East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Monday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Sunday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 5.4 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Local restaurant owner with livestock background provides high quality steaks for customers

  • Updated
  • 0
McGraws

When Todd McGraw opened McGraw's Steak, Chop and Fish House 23 years ago he had one goal in mind; "bringing agriculture to Tippecanoe County in this format

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — McGraw's Steak, Chop and Fish House has been serving the Great Lafayette community for 23 years.

Owner, Todd McGraw, opened the restaurant in 2000.

“The previous business was Stiney’s for a number of years out here on the river,” said McGraw. “Then I bought Stiney’s in 1999, closed for roughly 6 months, and then we reopened in January of 2000.”

Stiney’s opened in 1948 and was known for its family friendly atmosphere and great good.

“We looked at just being a steakhouse,” said McGraw. “But with the tradition of Stiney’s having catfish and raising pork ourselves, it just made sense to have a steak, chop and fish house.”

As soon as McGraw bought Stiney’s, he had a goal in mind for his restaurant.

“With my background being raised on a farm and a livestock background, the goal was to bring agriculture to Tippecanoe County in this format,” said McGraw. “It’s always been an agriculture based business.”

McGraw grew up on a three generation farm in Attica.

Since his childhood, he's been involved in the livestock and agricultural industry.

He was an animal nutritionist for 16 years and became the President of the Indiana Beef Cattle Association.

“I always wanted to move over and just be involved in this part of the industry of selling our product," said McGraw.

For 23 years, McGraw has continued to provide high-quality steaks at his restaurant.

“We cut our steaks and we don’t use a microwave," said McGraw. "Everything prepared to go from the grill to the table.”

Because of his livestock background, he understands the science behind meat. That included creating marbling, juiciness and tenderness.

However, McGraw knows the quality of steaks customers get comes down to an important factor.

"It's only as good as the person, not the chef, the guy that's on the grill," said McGraw. "That's what separates us apart from other restaurants, because it's not an easy job."

Todd has been able to use his knowledge from the livestock industry to provide high quality steaks for the Greater Lafayette community.

“Our beef is usually coming out of the Midwest,” said McGraw. “There’s three grades of choice with one being the prime grade. We always try to get the upgrade choice into the prime grade, so we’ve had a lot of success with returning customers based on the quality and service that we have here at McGraw’s.”

McGraw said the restaurant wouldn't be what it is today without all of his amazing employees.

“The success of McGraw’s without a doubt the employees and alumni employees that’s worked here for the past 23 years,” said McGraw. “I’ve had a great group of college students and people that have went on and gotten out of this industry and that’s probably been the number one key to my success is the people that’s worked for me.”

Tags

