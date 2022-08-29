Local rental market shows no sign of easing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Renters in the area are lucky if they can even find a place with openings.
Even though the market for buying homes has eased some since the beginning of summer, the rental market remains hot.
The answer to the question of why renters are still having a hard time is simple: high demand and not enough supply.
According to the President of Shook Property Management, Rachel Shook, between industries moving to town and attracting workers, and Purdue not having enough housing for their own students, the demand is high.
But she said apartment buildings can only be built so fast. She added that none of Shook's properties currently have vacancies.
"I don't see rents going down at all," Shook said. "I think that once rents are where they are, they may stabilize at this point, but I don't see anybody lowering their rents."
According to Shook, all the new apartment buildings downtown that her company manages are full all the time.
"We have a waiting list already for August of 2023," Shook said.
Shook added that with current interest rates, mortgage payments might be similar to some rent payments.