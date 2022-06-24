Local reaction to Supreme Court decision

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Demonstrations have been taking place all across the country this evening including at the Tippecanoe County courthouse in Lafayette.
The demonstration began around 5:30 p.m., drawing a crowd of over 100 people demonstrating against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
The crowd was chanting loudly but remaining peaceful. The County sheriff was present to make sure it would stay that way.
Many of the attendees said that they will not give up and want their voices heard.
"Well I'm really angry that we have to fight for this again after 50 years," Lafayette resident, Noemi Ybarra said. "If you don't believe abortion is a good thing than you shouldn't have one. But someone else's religious views shouldn't force me to do something."
Ybarra also told News 18 that they will not give up and want their voices heard.
"Its great to see this many people here in Lafayette, in very red Indiana," Ybarra said. "It's wonderful to see that there's people who agree with me. What I really want to see is people fighting for the cause. People coming out to vote. People not allowing other people to force us back into 50 years ago."
It remains unknown how the State of Indiana will handle this decision.
Gov. Holcomb has called a special session for July 6 where abortion could be discussed.
On the other side of the fight, the Tippecanoe County Right to Life released a statement saying that this is the single greatest victory the pro-life movement has achieved in 50 years.