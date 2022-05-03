Local protesters rally against overturning of Roe v Wade

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Dozens of pro-choice protesters gathered at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.
Sue Rowe, of West Lafayette, said she organized the rally on the spur-of-the moment after news broke last night that a leaked draft opinion indicates the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe versus Wade.
"I'm fed up and I'm angry. And, so, yes. And I'm also feeling discouraged, because I believe in the Supreme Court; and I believe that they hold the right, the right attitude, toward the United States and I think that they just took a big step back," Rowe said.
The leaked draft opinion is not a final Supreme Court decision. Rowe said the rally is just the beginning of her fight to continue pushing for women's rights.