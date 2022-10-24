Local pediatricians seeing impact of RSV

Hospitals in Tippecanoe County are seeing an increase in respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.
As News 18 has reported, RSV cases are up across the country.
Anyone can contract RSV but local pediatricians say infants and small children are at the highest risk. They also say some pediatric patients in Tippecanoe County have been admitted to the ICU or put on breathing treatments.
RSV is nothing new, but Dr. Timothy Snyder at Franciscan Pediatrics is concerned with this uptick. He says other illnesses are also playing a role in how busy hospitals and doctor's offices are right now.
"When it starts this early, and we're this busy already, and we're not really into the significant season," said Dr. Snyder. "Plus you have to consider the flu is coming and COVID's still there too."
Snyder adds that older children may not be bothered by the symptoms of RSV since they might be similar to that of the common cold. But they can pass it on to smaller children.
It's important to practice good hygiene and stay home when you're sick.