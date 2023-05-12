Local Organizations are Helping with the 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is ready to tackle hunger in the community.
This is the 27th year Lafayette is participating in the food drive. United Way of Greater Lafayette, Food Finders Food Bank, Subaru of Indiana Automotive, and the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 466 are working together to distribute food to people in need.
Food Finders Food Bank President and CEO Kier Crites Muller says there are more people facing hunger than you think in your community.
"It's about bringing awareness of the issue of hunger to our community and that it is a silent issue," she said. "There's people all around you who are experiencing hunger that you may not realize and how easy it is to get involved and make a difference."
Muller says all you have to do is leave a bag or bags of non-perishable food by your mailbox before your letter carrier's normal pickup time.
Subaru of Indiana's role in the food drive is to provide the bags people put the food in to be picked up.
Executive Vice President of Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Scott Brand, says he enjoys being a team player in the project.
"You know, one of the things we like to do is look where we can contribute By providing the bags, sourcing the bags, having the bags available. That's one last thing the Food Finders have to worry about. One last thing the Letter Carriers have to consume their time with," he said.
Brand said they will be providing 60 thousand eco-friendly bags for the event.