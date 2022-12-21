Local officials on winter weather: "Stay home if you can"

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— The Greater Lafayette area is not only expecting snow on Thursday, but also rain, mixed precipitation and brutal cold for days to follow.
According to Lafayette Mayor, Tony Roswarski, all hands are on deck and the city is well staffed even as the holidays are here.
"Our crews will work 12 hour shifts," Roswarski said. "We'll rotate in [and] we'll rotate out. And we're ready."
While Lafayette has not issued a snow emergency, the mayor said if you can, try and move your parked cars out of the roadways.
"It helps us plow quicker and more efficiently," Roswarski said. "It helps us get the routes done, in a safer manner. So, even if we don't declare a snow emergency, we really do appreciate it when people get their cars off the roadways."
West Lafayette automatically declares a snow emergency when snowfall reaches two inches, which is expected, according to Public Works Director, Ben Anderson.
"We do have roads you're not allowed to park on until we clear the roadways," Anderson said. "Which [includes] most of our major thoroughfares through town."
Those restricted roads are listed on the City of West Lafayette's website. Both Roswarski and Anderson have safety messages for the public.
"Temperatures and wind chills of that depth are very, very serious," Roswarski said. "We would strongly encourage people to stay home. We know you are going to try and get places for the Christmas holiday, and we understand that. But please, try and make the time on the roads as minimal as possible."
Anderson's advice is for those who can't stay home.
"If you have to go somewhere, make sure you're prepared," Anderson said. "I mean make sure your tires are aired properly. Make sure you have blankets. [Negative] temperatures with 30 to 40 mile per hour winds is not something you can survive very long in."