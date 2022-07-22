Local lawmakers prepare to address abortion, surplus, more during special session

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Indiana's special session at the statehouse is set to get underway Monday morning. Local lawmakers say they're prepared to discuss multiple issues, including what to do with the state's multi-billion-dollar surplus and what stance to take on abortion restrictions.
Governor Eric Holcomb originally called the special session to begin on Wednesday, July 6 to address the state's $6.1 billion surplus. After The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Gov. Holcomb and other Republican leaders in the state delayed the start of the session until Monday, July 25.
Under Indiana law, the session now must end by Sunday, August 14, which is 40 days after it was initially scheduled to start.
Democratic state representative Sheila Klinker says she expects many issues to come up during the session. One area where the former educator wants to focus is on increasing pay for teachers.
"For years, we've really not done justice, to be honest with you, to starting salaries and the continuance,” Rep. Klinker said. “I think $50,000, at the lowest, should be the starting salary for teachers today."
While many issues will likely come up, none are expected to be as polarizing as the debate over abortion.
On Wednesday, the Senate Republican caucus released its draft of a bill that would ban abortion in the state except in instances of rape, incest or to protect a mother's health. Rep. Klinker says despite some Republicans calling for a bill with zero exceptions, this version is the bare minimum for when abortion should be legal.
"I have fought certain abortion issues in the past, but I think we have to think very carefully about this issue,” Rep. Klinker said. “It affects a lot of people."
Republican state senator Ron Alting agrees with his Democratic colleague, saying in a statement he opposes Senate Bill 1 as written and will support amending the bill to keep abortion legal for the first 13 weeks of pregnancy.
“This compromise would allow pregnant women, in consultation with their health provider, family and clergy, to make their own decisions during the first trimester of pregnancy,” Sen. Alting said.
Democratic state representative Chris Campbell believes the Republican supermajority is not looking at the issue of abortion the right way.
"I will not support further restrictions,” Rep. Campbell said. “I think we need to do things that make abortion less needed in the state."
Rep. Campbell says she hopes some of those items will be discussed over the next two weeks.
"We need paid family leave programs,” Rep. Campbell said. “Most issues are with prenatal care. We need more maternity care for women, especially in poverty."
Republican state representative Sharon Negele is set to introduce a bill she believes will address some of Campbell's concerns. She is calling for more than $58 million of the state's surplus to be appropriated for maternal and infant health programs.
“Through education, prevention and access to quality care, we can decrease the number of unwanted pregnancies, and create an environment where struggling moms can care for their baby both during and after pregnancy,” Rep. Negele said in a statement.
As for the historically high surplus, which comes primarily from the state sales and gas taxes, Reps. Campbell and Klinker both believe lawmakers can do a lot with the money in the coming weeks beyond just issuing the proposed $225 refund checks to taxpayers.
"We could do things to address some of the biggest issues,” Rep. Campbell said. “Make sure that we're fully funding our education, addressing mental health."
"Because we took money away from education, now that we have dollars, we need to put it back in education,” Rep. Klinker said.
Whatever lawmakers choose to do during the special session, they will begin doing it on Monday. The House session begins at 10 a.m., with the Senate convening at 11 a.m. for first readings on the four bills currently on the docket.
Find all four senate bills currently on the docket for the special session here.