Local lab expands into vacant I-65 strip mall

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local lab plans to expand into an I-65 strip mall that's been vacant for years.
Triclinic Labs offers chemical analysis and testing next door at its building on Schuyler Avenue.
As part of the project, Triclinic will add research and development equipment worth $1.5 million.
The Tippecanoe County Council this morning OK'd a seven-year tax break on the equipment.
The company wants to expand its scope and add new types of chemical testing.
It also plans to hire eight new employees with an average salary of $93,000.