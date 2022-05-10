 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local lab expands into vacant I-65 strip mall

  • 0
Triclinic Labs

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local lab plans to expand into an I-65 strip mall that's been vacant for years.

Triclinic Labs offers chemical analysis and testing next door at its building on Schuyler Avenue.

As part of the project, Triclinic will add research and development equipment worth $1.5 million.

The Tippecanoe County Council this morning OK'd a seven-year tax break on the equipment.

The company wants to expand its scope and add new types of chemical testing.

It also plans to hire eight new employees with an average salary of $93,000.

Recommended for you