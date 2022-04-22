Local K9 sniffs for electronic evidence

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office demonstrated their electronic evidence detection dog to students at Harrison High School forensics Friday afternoon.
Roger works for the High-Tech Crime Unit. He's specially trained to locate digital storage devices such as cell phones, computers, thumb drives, and multiple other digital storage devices. ESD K9 Handler, Courtney Russell said Roger tracks the scent for a chemical commonly found in electronics.
"He is trained to smell for a chemical called TPPO. ... It's used in the manufacturing process of storage devices. So when these factories are producing these devices, that chemical is automatically put in," Russell said. "It's not something that somebody has to add, it's already there for all the devices; so he's smelling for that."
Roger is one of four trained electronic detection K-9s in the state of Indiana. Currently, Tippecanoe County is the only prosecutor's office that has an electronic detection dog.