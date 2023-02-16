Local judge and attorney weigh in on cameras in Indiana trial courts

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— Indiana Judges will soon have the authority to allow cameras in trial courts. The change follows a four month pilot program in select Indiana counties including Tippecanoe County. Cameras in Indiana trial courts have been prohibited for over two decades.
"It's taken a little time to process," said Superior Court 7 Judge Daniel Moore
He said this new ruling is designed to increase transparency in government however he is concerned how it could impact court proceedings but he adds that he plans to proceed cautiously and will take requests as they come and monitor the impact it has on the system.
"You want to be sure that things happening in the courtroom are about the parties whose issues are being litigated," said Moore.
He adds that he doesn't want people to perform for the cameras.
"You had the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial where it just appeared to me a lot of people are performing, you know that part of their goal in testifying isn't just for the judge or the jury but it's kind of the larger public audience," said Moore.
Lafayette Attorney Earl McCoy agrees with Moore,
"It is true that some attorneys get involved in theatrics for the benefit of the jury and there is some risk that they may try to be more theatrical to a certain extent when they know they are going to be on camera and more people are going to see it," said McCoy.
However McCoy does believe the new ruling is a great thing.
"I think there should be transparency," said McCoy. "There seems to be a lot of mystery behind what happens in the courtroom particularly in Indiana because we haven't allowed cameras in the courtroom generally ever before."
With the Richard Allen trial in the near future many people are wondering and hoping that Judge Frances Gull, who was a part of the pilot program will allow cameras in the courtroom for that trial but McCoy said he's not to sure she will.
"When you are doing something for the first time there is always risk of errors, there is risk of problems," said McCoy. "We haven't had this in place long enough to look for the problem areas and identify them."
He adds that everyone involved in the Richard Allen case wants to make sure they do it right and do it once.
"The problem with allowing cameras right off the bat in a high profile case like this one is one, we'll have news agencies from all over the U.S. if not all over the world coming and trying to implement their practices which may or may not be consistent with the rules that Indiana is trying to lay in place as a brand new program," said McCoy.
Judge Sean Persin was the Tippecanoe County judge that took part in the pilot program however he was not available for comment the day this story was written. It's also important to note that The Supreme Court's order limits the use of cameras and recording to news media staff and prohibits images of violent crime victims, minors, jurors and those witnesses with safety concerns.