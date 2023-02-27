Local housing prices shaky after pandemic

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week with rainfall moving through the
area today, and additional heavy rainfall expected later this week.
The first crest is at Montezuma as of Monday morning and forecast to
reach Terre Haute Wednesday. A secondary crest is forecast to reach
Lafayette Wednesday morning and work downstream thereafter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Monday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Local housing prices shaky after pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0
For Sale sign

A "For Sale" sign sits on a lawn outside a West Lafayette home. Brian Russell, the Managing Broker of the Russell Company in West Lafayette, said the price of rent in Greater Lafayette is tied to the home ownership market, and vice versa.

 By: Pari Apostolakos

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Housing prices are looking a bit different at the moment. Prices aren't steady following low mortgage rates during the COVID pandemic.

Rates have since doubled. Many homeowners saw opportunity to lock in good rates during the pandemic. However, now hopeful buyers are seeing rates that may be out of their budget.

Aaron Hedlun is an associate professor of economics in the Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business at Purdue University. He says Purdue University students can lead the way in housing market innovation.

"You've got businesses coming in, purchasing houses to rent them out, you've got a lot of technology companies that are working to reduce the barriers to different types of contractors coming in to the business," said Hedlun. "So this is something where graduates at Purdue, with training in business and training in engineering and other disciplines can really be leading the way in how the housing market will change moving forward."

Hedlund predicts that while we will see a slow down, it will not resemble the housing market drop of 2007. 

Tags

Recommended for you