Local housing prices shaky after pandemic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Housing prices are looking a bit different at the moment. Prices aren't steady following low mortgage rates during the COVID pandemic.
Rates have since doubled. Many homeowners saw opportunity to lock in good rates during the pandemic. However, now hopeful buyers are seeing rates that may be out of their budget.
Aaron Hedlun is an associate professor of economics in the Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business at Purdue University. He says Purdue University students can lead the way in housing market innovation.
"You've got businesses coming in, purchasing houses to rent them out, you've got a lot of technology companies that are working to reduce the barriers to different types of contractors coming in to the business," said Hedlun. "So this is something where graduates at Purdue, with training in business and training in engineering and other disciplines can really be leading the way in how the housing market will change moving forward."
Hedlund predicts that while we will see a slow down, it will not resemble the housing market drop of 2007.