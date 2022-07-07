Local housing market seems to be stabilizing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The local housing market seems to be making a change toward more stability, according to experts.
For the past year, home prices have soared. This is due to many factors including high demand and low supply.
Lynn Edgell, a broker with Coldwell Banker Shook, Redbird Realty, says that although the demand for housing in our area is still high, the market is stabilizing.
She also said that the summertime is usually the best time to buy a home due to more homes being on the market which gives buyers more opportunities.
"The rates might seem a little bit higher than what they were before," Edgell said. "But, even when I bought my own home, my very first home, the rates were at 7%. So these rates actually aren't that much higher."
Edgell recommends that given the current market, people looking to rent might actually want to consider buying. Right now, you might be making higher monthly rent payments than mortgage payments.
Even though the market is stabilizing, Lafayette and West Lafayette will remain a busy market due to the amount of people moving to the area.
Also, according to Edgell, there are a lot of programs available for first time homebuyers and that they should check out their local lenders.