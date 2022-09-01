Local hospice patient hopes to meet Dolly Parton

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette hospice patient's dream could come true with the help of a local assisted living facility. News 18 reports why meeting country music superstar Dolly Parton would mean so much to him.
"I never qualified for sports, but I could play the piano," John Purvis said.
Music has always played a big role in John Purvis' life.
"I'll hear something or see something. I get that inspiration," Purvis said.
Purvis likes to write music, but one genre in particular is his favorite.
"I love gospel music, I like the sound," he said.
Purvis told News 18 that his love for the Lord has gotten him through some tough times. Purvis' health has been declining for the last couple of decades.
"I think he's one of the strongest people I know. He's a fighter. He is determined," Jule Purvis said. "His goal has always been that he always wants to take care of me. We do our best to take care of each other. We have separate lives. However, we are together."
Due to John's health, he is now bedridden and in hospice care at The Springs in Lafayette. John and his wife, Jule have only been able to live together for about 10 months of their 19 year marriage.
"Our love for Christ and each other is what's got us here," Jule said.
John has continued writing music throughout the years. Two of his songs are copy written.
"He's got a special glow about him when he talks about his music, and he continues to write music," Jule said.
Now, he's hoping to hear a country music star sing them.
"She's just wonderful, and he's just always talked about Dolly Parton," Jule said.
That's exactly what staff at The Springs is trying to do through its Live A Dream Program.
"We're just hoping that we can get his story shared out there and by some great chance we can reach out to Dolly Parton or knows somebody who knows somebody."
The couple has faith that it will happen.
"This definitely is a God thing and God puts people together for a reason, and I know there's going to be somewhere, somehow Dolly is going to get John's music one way or another. We have faith in that," Jule said.
"Dolly, you inspire me so much and I hope that his message gets to you," John said.
The effort to make Purvis' dream come true just started about three weeks ago.
Anyone who might be able to help his dream come true can contact Amber McCall at The Springs Lafayette.