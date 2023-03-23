Local high school students to perform with Lafayette Symphony Orchestra

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two local high school students will be performing as featured soloists with the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra next month.
West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School sophomore Aaron Du will play the third movement of the Violin Concerto No (number) 3 by Saint Saëns.
Jack Ma, also a sophomore on the west side, will play the first movement of Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1.
"Czech's Mix" will be taking place on Saturday, April 1st at 7:30 p.m. at the Long Center for the Performing Arts.
For information about upcoming events or to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.lafayettesymphony.org or call 765-742-6463.