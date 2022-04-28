Local high school student recognized as a Hoosier Resilience Hero

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Nine Hoosiers from across the State of Indiana are being recognized for helping protect the environment in each of their communities. Two of those honorees live in Tippecanoe County.
One of them is Katharine Schertz, a senior at West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School. She is about to head to Indiana University this fall, and over the past few years, she has been advocating for climate solutions both locally and throughout the entire state.
Schertz is being recognized by Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute as a 2022 Hoosier Resilience Hero. The institute awards the designation to people making a difference as advocates for sustainable and equitable solutions to climate change. She is one of only two high school students to receive the honor.
In 2020, she helped launch Confront the Climate Crisis, a climate action organization spearheaded by high school students across Indiana. She currently serves as the organization’s internal relations director.
Last year, she and a group of activists met with lawmakers at the statehouse and in Washington, D.C. to discuss possible climate legislation. Schertz is honored by the recognition and says she will continue to speak out about the urgent need to address the impacts of climate change.
“Climate change is something that is going to affect everyone,” Schertz said. “Right now, while I'm a younger member of society, I can use my voice and really advocate for change for something that I care about."
Schertz worked with State Senator Ron Alting to propose a climate bill at the statehouse this year. The proposal urged the state to acknowledge the serious threat climate change poses. It also called on lawmakers to establish a task force to address the effects of climate change in Indiana.
The bill did not pass, but Schertz says she is hopeful future climate legislation will.
In addition to her efforts at the statehouse, Schertz has also participated in the West Lafayette Climate Strike. The group worked with city leaders to pass a climate resolution in 2019.
Schertz believes local leaders are taking positive steps to address the situation, but she says there are still many improvements to make in the fight against climate change.
"We definitely haven't been doing enough,” Schertz said. “On a local scale, I think West Lafayette and Lafayette have been making a lot of progress. The statehouse, on the other hand, we still have really far to go. I'm hopeful that we'll continue to see change."