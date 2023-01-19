Local health organizations addressing teen mental health

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — There has been an influx in the need for mental health care these past few years. IU Health and North Central Health Services have come together to help teens in the community suffering from mental health issues.
They're doing this by giving the opportunity for area teens to work with trained facilitators in mental health discussions at what they call the Teen Café.
This is a chance for youth to get together and talk about certain topics and increase their capacity to respond to the emotions they feel throughout the day.
The organizations have held 13 trainings across the region to make sure those running the Cafe’s are prepared.
"Talk about it, we know that one in four have mental health issues, know someone with mental health or have someone in their family who have mental health. Just being aware of that, speaking about it, it’s an illness like any other illness and that’s important," says CEO of North Central Health Services Stephanie Long about how to push down the stigma against mental health.
