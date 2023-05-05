Local Food Bank Preps for Tenth Annual Fundraiser Ball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tomorrow, Food Finders Food Bank is hosting their tenth annual Blue Jean Ball.
It is their primary annual fundraising event that will be held in the Beck Agricultural Center on US 52 West in West Lafayette.
There will be some guest speakers, both live and silent auctions, and a cocktail hour.
The event will raise awareness and funds to support Food Finders work in addressing the needs of those facing hunger across western north-central Indiana.
Doors open at 5-30 in the evening.
CEO and President Kier Crites Muller stated why they do this event every year.
"[Some people] don't know where their next meal is coming from...Hunger is a silent issue. You never know if someone next to you, in your child's classroom, or at your church is suffering from. [It's] the relief on their faces... It's knowing that we're helping put some food into their homes, into their stomachs, and making sure they have enough food to thrive and live a healthy life," she said.
For more information to participate in the silent auction, go to W-L-F-I dot com.
The silent auction will close tomorrow at seven-30 P-M.
For more information, go to food-finders.org