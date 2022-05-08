 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Legacy Power Plant Site,
Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local flower shop expands, plans to offer arrangement classes

  • Updated
  • 0
Blooms and Petals to offer arrangement classes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Flowers are a hot commodity this time of year, and a Lafayette flower shop now offers more than bouquets. 

Paula Davis from Blooms and Petals in Downtown Lafayette is expanding her business. Davis now has a design center on Cincinnati Street where she will be offering classes, like how to make your own floral arrangements.

The new space is also an event center, and she has many plans in the works. The design center can hosts parties and a variety of events. Davis said the community has asked for something like this and she's looking forward to coming up with ideas and activities for everyone to enjoy.

"We will work with design placement and help the client be able to understand hw to take care of the flowers, how to process the flowers. So that's some knowledge that they'll be able to utilize beyond the class," Davis said.

Blooms & Petals is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. 

