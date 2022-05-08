Local flower shop expands, plans to offer arrangement classes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Flowers are a hot commodity this time of year, and a Lafayette flower shop now offers more than bouquets.
Paula Davis from Blooms and Petals in Downtown Lafayette is expanding her business. Davis now has a design center on Cincinnati Street where she will be offering classes, like how to make your own floral arrangements.
The new space is also an event center, and she has many plans in the works. The design center can hosts parties and a variety of events. Davis said the community has asked for something like this and she's looking forward to coming up with ideas and activities for everyone to enjoy.
"We will work with design placement and help the client be able to understand hw to take care of the flowers, how to process the flowers. So that's some knowledge that they'll be able to utilize beyond the class," Davis said.
Blooms & Petals is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.