Local firefighter sent to hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after fighting a fire earlier Saturday evening.
At around 3:36 p.m., Lafayette Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on 1120 North 7th Street in Lafayette.
The fire started on the second story of the building in the the bedroom.
6 people live in the building, but one of them wasn't home at the time. Everyone inside the house escaped safely with no injuries.
The fire was under control 10 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
News 18 will continue to provide updates as we learn more.