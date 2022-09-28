Local firefighter helps with Hurricane Ian response

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter is in Florida preparing to respond to the devastation of Hurricane Ian.
Lafayette Battalion Chief Toby Frost is one of about 90 members of Indiana Task Force One positioned on Florida's panhandle. Frost is a hazmat technician specialist for the group. The task force is an elite team capable of deploying to natural disasters anywhere in the U.S.
Coastal cities are expecting a storm surge of up to 18 feet. Lafayette Fire Chief Richard Doyle says flood waters can contain a host of chemicals and other hazardous materials.
"Some of it is (decontaminating) the personnel that have to go out and do water rescue, getting their equipment clean, things like that in the hazmat world," Doyle said. "If there's spills because of the storm or stuff like that, he would be involved with that."
Doyle told News 18 that task force members are cross-trained in responding to building collapses and water rescues. Members could be assigned a variety of tasks based on the needs of local emergency responders.
Frost is busy preparing equipment and participating in training scenarios. News 18 hopes to catch up with him for an on-the-ground update after the storm.