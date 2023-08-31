Local fire departments host pinning ceremonies

GREATER LAFYAETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local fire departments are growing, adding new help and promoting one veteran firefighter.
In Lafayette, Todd Budd was promoted from captain to assistant chief of fire prevention during a recent pinning ceremony.
He's replacing Brian Alkire who was recently promoted to fire chief.
Budd spent nearly five years with the department after transferring from Indianapolis.
He says the annual Fire Prevention Show will be one of his biggest responsibilities.
This year is the show's 25th anniversary.
"We've got people we're seeing out in the community as an adult who remember going to the Fire Prevention Show, so this year is a big year for us for the Fire Prevention Show," Budd says.
In West Lafayette, Fire Chief Jeff Need and Mayor John Dennis led a ceremony. giving the oath of office and pinning badges to the city's two newest entry-level firefighters: Tiffany Zavitsky and Tyler Droesch.
"They're both young," Need says. "Twenty-two years old. Both already have some firefighting experience. Both of them have served on volunteer fire departments. ... We're excited to have both of them. They have some background and experience but have a lot of learning to do."
Lafayette Fire Department will soon move into its new headquarters at City Hall.
Meanwhile, planning is underway for a new public safety center and headquarters for West Lafayette Fire Department.