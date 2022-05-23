Local expert gives advice on baby formula alternatives

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLF) — An IU Health Expert is giving parents advice on formula alternatives.
Selina McNulty is a manager for Labor and Delivery and Mother-Baby at IU Health Arnett.
She said parents should always consult their pediatrician if they're having a hard time finding the formula their baby needs.
McNulty also said to never water down formula to make it last.
Cow's milk and goat's milk could be options depending on your baby's age, but she said formula alternatives should always be discussed with a healthcare professional.
"You don't have to use the exact brand of formula that, you know, you've using for the past however many months your child is," she said. "It's okay to switch to any of the brands of formula that we have."
McNulty encourages parents to call grocery stores daily to check on formula stock, and she also said smaller grocery stores may be a good resource for formula.