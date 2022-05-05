 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local entrepreneurs receive SBA awards

  • Updated
  • 0
SBA award

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two Greater Lafayette entrepreneurs have more hardware for their trophy shelves.

The U.S. Small Business Administration recognized Donte Wilburn as its Indiana 2022 Small Business Person of the Year earlier on Thursday.

As we've reported, Wilburn was named the state's Entrepreneur of the Year in 2021. He's founder of Premier Auto Detailing, and co-owner Legacy Courts in Lafayette.

"Now, here we are. We bought a $3 million sports complex. None of this stuff could be accomplished without the great people in this room," Wilburn said.

Purdue Professor Klein Ileleji was named the Indiana Exporter of the Year. He also co-founded JUA Technologies International. The company exports solar powered food dehydrators to help address food scarcity in sub-Saharan Africa.

"From the manufacturers, part suppliers, logistic companies, we've been very blessed to have the village of entrepreneurship support," Ileleji said.

SBA officials and representatives for Indiana elected officials recognized the pair of small business owners during an at Purdue. It's part of National Small Business Week.

Tags

Recommended for you