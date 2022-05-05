Local entrepreneurs receive SBA awards

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two Greater Lafayette entrepreneurs have more hardware for their trophy shelves.
The U.S. Small Business Administration recognized Donte Wilburn as its Indiana 2022 Small Business Person of the Year earlier on Thursday.
As we've reported, Wilburn was named the state's Entrepreneur of the Year in 2021. He's founder of Premier Auto Detailing, and co-owner Legacy Courts in Lafayette.
"Now, here we are. We bought a $3 million sports complex. None of this stuff could be accomplished without the great people in this room," Wilburn said.
Purdue Professor Klein Ileleji was named the Indiana Exporter of the Year. He also co-founded JUA Technologies International. The company exports solar powered food dehydrators to help address food scarcity in sub-Saharan Africa.
"From the manufacturers, part suppliers, logistic companies, we've been very blessed to have the village of entrepreneurship support," Ileleji said.
SBA officials and representatives for Indiana elected officials recognized the pair of small business owners during an at Purdue. It's part of National Small Business Week.