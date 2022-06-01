Local drivers concerned about summer gas prices

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're hoping for some relief at the pump in the near future, you might be waiting a while longer.
Average gas prices on Tuesday broke another national record and are expected to continue climbing into the summer. The new national average of $4.62 a gallon is up 52% from a year ago. The European Union's partial ban on Russian oil stemming from the conflict in Ukraine will likely lead to even higher prices over the coming weeks.
Local drivers are feeling the impact as well, and Lafayette resident Michael Teninty drives for several different companies in his line of work. He told News 18 that these are the worst prices he's ever seen, and they're having a substantial impact on his wallet.
"I put about forty dollars worth of gas in my car every day driving. That's only 120, 130, 140 miles. So I earn enough money, but I put out about a third of it in gas money. I don't get paid for that. It's horrible," Teninty said.
Currently drivers in Illinois and six other states are averaging $5 or more a gallon. California continues to have the highest average in the country at more than $6 for one gallon of regular unleaded.