Local couple invited to White House for the Respect for Marriage Act signing

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A local couple in the spotlight, after being invited to the Respect for Marriage Act signing last week.
President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday December 13.
The signing ceremony was held at the White House last week with thousands of attendees. Two of those being Tonya Agnew and Amy Crampton of Lafayette.
Agnew and Crampton have been together since 1998. They have raised two sons in the Greater Lafayette area where Crampton works for Purdue University.
The couple married back in 2013, two years before same-sex marriage became legal at a federal level.
"At that time it was not legal for same-sex couples to be married in Indiana so we traveled to Washington D.C. So it was really cool to get go to ya know the place where we got married," Agnew said.
The signing of this Act codifies marriage protection into law for both same-sex and interracial couples.
This ensures that the Supreme Court cannot overturn the same-sex marriage laws placed by the Obama Administration in 2015. For those a part of the LGBTQ this act is a sign of relief.
"Having this federal protection really helps elevate our relationship and ensure that people understand this is a federal protection for us. Our marriage is just as valued as you know a heterosexual couple," she said.
She also also expressed appreciation to Indiana Senator Todd Young for being one of the 12 Republicans to vote in favor of the act.
The couple got to attend as thank you for the work of the Family Equality organization where Agnew is the Chief Communications Officer.