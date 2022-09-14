Local cancer support group need your help

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Cancer affects far more than just the health of the person diagnosed. People without a solid support system need help with day to day things. Community Cancer Network is working to keep people from worrying about those day to day things. The organization relies solely on donations and is operated almost exclusively by volunteers.
Those volunteers help with a variety of roles, including drive patients to and from treatment appointments. The organization helps with bills when cancer patients can't work.
Since the pandemic forced them to cancel many of their fundraisers, CCN is in dire need of donations and volunteers. One way you can help with both needs is their tenth annual Carry the torch walk.
Faye Cole, Founding Member Community Cancer Network said, "We need volunteers. We need sponsors. We need help so we can continue our work. We have one director and one part-time staff. The rest of us are volunteers and we're volunteering a lot."
Faye Cole said the last thing they ever want to say to someone battling cancer is "no". In order to help more people they need donations and volunteers to make that happen. Cole and her colleagues hope this year's walk will have a record turnout.
