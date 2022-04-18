Local business owner hikes entire Appalachian Trail

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – People are often searching for new ways to challenge themselves. When a friend mentioned the idea of hiking the entire Appalachian Trail to Lafayette resident Mike Bristol, he decided it was the exact kind of challenge he wanted.
Bristol grew up in Missouri and says his dad’s side of the family always enjoyed being outside. The love of the outdoors came in handy after spending half a year almost entirely out in the open hiking from Georgia to Maine.
Bristol is the founder and CEO of UpLync Communications in Lafayette. He hiked the entire trail, which stretches for more than 2,100 miles across 14 states, beginning last April at Springer Mountain in Georgia and finishing at Mount Katahdin, Maine in October.
Bristol says he was looking for a hobby after becoming an empty nester. He began going on day hikes and listening to audiobooks about backpacking. He hiked the trail by himself but says the people he met along the way attempting to accomplish the same goal gave him the motivation to keep going.
"We were all different walks of life,” Bristol said. “All different opinions and perspectives, but we had that common theme in that we wanted to achieve something truly amazing for ourselves. You have to be a little bit crazy to even think at that scale I think."
Whether it is craziness or ambition, hiking the entire trail is a rare accomplishment. According to the trail’s conservancy, only one in four people who attempt it actually complete it.
While speaking about his journey recently at a Greater Lafayette Commerce “Strategic Insights” event, Bristol said the idea of going on the hike was a treat at first but ended up being much harder than he ever imagined. Still, he now says the difficult moments never came close to matching the rewarding ones.
“Now that I look back on it, I don’t remember the hard parts nearly as much,” Bristol said. “I remember the good parts and so it still was an amazing adventure. I’m so happy that I did it. I learned a whole lot about myself and a little bit about life. A little bit more about business. It was a great experience all around.”
Bristol encourages everyone to set a scary goal, even one that seems unattainable. He believes everyone can benefit from having that level of ambition in their lives.
As for his next goal, Bristol says he is still figuring out what he wants to do. He does, however, have an eye on what is referred to as the triple crown of hiking. It includes the Appalachian Trail along with the Continental Divide Trail from New Mexico to Montana and the Pacific Crest Trail stretching from California to Washington State. According to the National Park Service, fewer than two hundred people have ever completed all three of those trails.