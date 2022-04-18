Local business owner hikes entire Appalachian Trail

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW THIS MORNING... A strengthening band of precipitation is moving through central Indiana this morning, with snow falling north of I-70. With temperatures near freezing and snow rates increasing, a brief period of minor road accumulation will occur during morning rush hour. Accumulations on grassy/elevated surfaces up to an inch is possible. If traveling this morning, use caution on overpasses and bridges as these areas may be slick. Be prepared for a slightly longer commute.