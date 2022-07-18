Local business donates 1,000 backpacks filled with supplies to LSC

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One thousand Lafayette School Corporation students will be ready for the school year thanks to a sponsor of the annual Tools for School Drive.
Hensley Legal Group, PC in Lafayette originally planned to donate 500 backpacks full of school supplies, but donated 1,000 Monday instead.
Law firm owner John Hensley grew up in Lafayette, and employee Erin Peckinpaugh said the city holds a special place in his heart.
"This is home to him," Peckinpaugh said. "So, this is a really important market to him and he just wanted to help as many kids as possible."
Peckinpaugh said one backpack full of supplies can save caregivers at least $90.
LSC Assistant Superintendent Alicia Clevenger said it's going to make a big impact among the 7,000 students in the district.
"There's pretty high poverty in our district," Clevenger said. "We're usually hovering around 70% poverty district wide, but some of our schools are approaching the 80% poverty rate. So, just the fact that children can benefit from getting a back pack filled with supplies is going to be so helpful to any family.
The backpacks will be evenly distributed throughout the district, and those interested in receiving one should contact their school's
For more information about the Tools for School Drive, click here.