Local breast milk bank receiving more inquiries due to national baby formula shortage

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- A Franciscan Health Lafayette lactation consultant is clearing up confusion about its breast milk donor site.
The Lafayette site works with the Indiana Mother's Milk Bank in Indianapolis.
Mothers interested in donating or receiving donated breast milk must go through the Indianapolis headquarters.
Franciscan Health Lafayette Lactation Consultant Jacinta Langley said they've received a lot of calls due to the national formula shortage.
She said they can help get mothers in contact with the headquarters to start the screening process.
However, she said with a cost of $4.50 an ounce, it's not a solution for all babies.
"It is meant to fill a gap when moms don't have enough milk for their babies or for some reason breast milk is not available," Langley said. "So, it is not intended to replace formula in a fully formula fed baby."
Langley said mothers who have recently stopped breast feeding can try to start up again if they are concerned about the formula shortage.
However, she said it's a process that is different for everyone and strongly encourages working with a lactation consultant.