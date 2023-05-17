Local Branch Honors National Salvation Army Week

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Salvation Army Community Center in Lafayette is celebrating National Salvation Army Week by inviting the community to a tour inside their building.
They hosted the open house earlier this afternoon.
Both community members and professionals attended to enjoy snacks and refreshments, toured the building, and learned about volunteer opportunities.
Currently, the community center is figuring out ways to reach out to younger generations through their program Echelon.
The Lafayette branch has been around since 1986, and nationally, Salvation Army is celebrating 154 years of service to communities throughout the U-S.
"Well, I love working for the Salvation Army. I mean, I honestly feel like their mission to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ, and meet human needs without discrimination in His name. That second part of that is very important. You know, you have to meet people's needs before you invite them into your church or anywhere else! There's a lot of misconceptions about what the Salvation Army does. Uh, our core office is a church and social services agency that has emergency disaster services, emergency financial relief. We have an intensive case management program for families called Pathway of hope. So, we're doing a lot of social services work here. And we love new volunteers, and obviously appreciate everyone's support, but we also want you all to know that we are supporting this community," Lafayette Salvation Army's Director of Development Jason Padgett said.
