Local art museum has new executive director

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Art Museum of Greater Lafayette appointed its new executive director Friday evening.
Chris McCauley began his new position last Monday, succeeding Kendall Smith. Smith retired last December after serving as executive director for 15 years.
McCauley tells News 18 that he's very excited to start his new position. He says that art has been a big passion of his since his early childhood.
"When I was very young, I wanted to be an architect. After drawing several houses with water running underneath them, I decided that I really liked Frank Lloyd Wright and his work," said McCauley. "That was my first, sort of "draw" into art. After that, in college, I had an art history professor, and he opened my eyes to the passion that surrounds art for me."
McCauley was an executive with the Boy Scouts of America in LaSalle Council, South Bend for eight years before coming to Lafayette.
The Art Museum of Greater Lafayette is open every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.