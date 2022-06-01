Local archaeology dig findings to be shared

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The latest archaeological dig outside Fort Ouiatenon is coming to a close soon. News 18 visited the site to see some of what they've uncovered.
The site where students were digging outside of Fort Ouaitenon is likely an indigenous settlement. In this field study, students have uncovered fragments of ceramics and even possible bone fragments.
On Thursday, June 9, at the Tippecanoe County Historical Association's History Center in downtown Lafayette, the leaders of this field study will have a show-and-tell to officially present the group's findings to the public. That show will last from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Purdue Archaeology Professor Kory Cooper is one of the co-leaders of this dig. He and fellow Professor Michael Strezewski of University of Southern Indiana said they initially thought they would find French period artifacts. However, to their surprise, the discoveries the group first came across were 2,500 years old.
"We can do all we can to try to determine what's beneath the surface, but you really never know for sure until you start digging," Strezewski said. "And then, you find sometimes things that are unexpected; but that's the way archaeology works ... What we're doing here is trying to talk about some folks and events and things that happened that most people don't know a lot about. And there's a lot of potential here to learn a lot about that time period."
Using technology, Strezewski told News 18 that it was determined that there is a structure of some kind underground at the dig site. The team has dug down about three and a half feet in different spots on the site thus far, but they don't know what it is just yet. The first digs at Fort Ouaitenon date back to the late 1960s, and Strezewski said only about 15% of the actual fort has been excavated.
"Potentially there's a lot more work that could be done out here," Purdue Archaeologist Kory Cooper said. "And we're thinking about what the needs of the Ouiautenon preserve might be, what future projects or developments out here might need archaeology done."
The last day of this dig is Friday, June 10.