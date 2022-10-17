Local animal rescue farm continues to search for volunteers

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A local animal rescue farm is quickly growing and they're looking for more volunteers.
Susan Whaley is the founder of Woodhaven Rescue Farm in Tippecanoe County. The farm recently became a nonprofit animal rescue facility.
"Animal rescue has been near and dear to my heart since I was a toddler," said Whaley. "This has been my goal in life. This is why I'm put on this earth is to help these animals."
Including all of the rescue poultry, WoodHaven is home to 85 animals.
"One of our main focuses on the farm are the elderly, those with special needs, those that cannot be adopted out for social issues," said Whaley. "They've never been socialized and never been handled and they just aren't comfortable around people."
Whaley said the animals at WoodHaven are extremely special.
"They may not be the prettiest, or the young cute puppies, but they're the ones that really need our help," said Whaley.
WoodHaven focuses on goats, donkeys, llamas and alpacas.
“A lot of these animals have come from veterinarian contacts, word of mouth or friend of a friend,” said Whaley. “Prior to becoming a nonprofit we were taking rescues working with local veterinarians, humane society and animal control.”
However, depending on available space, Whaley said they strive to help as many animals as possible.
“We will help with equine rescues when we have space and availability,” said Whaley. “Mainly we want to keep our current residents happy and comfortable and we don’t want to overload or have stress on anyone else by bringing more animals in.”
WoodHaven will be hosting a open house event on Saturday, October 29. Whaley said they're wanting the community to see what WoodHaven is all about.
"We will have some games available, you can take pictures with some of the animals," said Whaley. "We just really want people to come and see and experience what we do first hand and hopefully generate some excitement about wanting to volunteer."
If it wasn't for all of the volunteers at the farm, Whaley said WoodHaven wouldn't be what it is today.
“Woodhaven became so large that I realized I couldn’t do it myself and this is where we rely heavily on a great group of volunteers,” said Whaley. “We rely heavily on those generous enough to donate to help support the cost of feed and vet care.”
Looking ahead to the future, Whaley said she’s excited to see what’s in store.
Right now, WoodHaven is accepting more volunteers.
“We work with people who have an hour to donate and we have people who can volunteer for a whole weekend,” said Whaley. “We are accepting more volunteers and we’ll rotate through and I always say there’s a job for everybody.”
One of her ideas for the future is to host field trips at the farm. She would love for young kids to see the animals, but also learn about how to properly take care of them.
"I'd love to do school tours and brings some city kids out to get up close and personal to some of these animals and kind of understand how great they can be," said Whaley. "Also to educate. When we do get those long terms with health problems, what preventable things can be done so they don't end up in the condition that we get them."
If you're interested in learning more about WoodHaven's Open House, click here.