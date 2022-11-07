Local adoption event to feature 25 children and forever families

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — About 25 foster children will join their forever families during an adoption event later this month.
Tippecanoe County CASA and DCS are partnering with a local court to celebrate the adoption of several foster children.
Adoption proceedings are usually confidential. But many courts across the state open once a year to family and friends.
CASA Executive Director Coleen Connor says the event is part of National Adoption Day.
The day also raises awareness about the 3,000 children in the state's foster care system.
"Families have a right to have people in to help them celebrate and so forth, and then we'll have some gifts and some refreshments for the children and their families," she says. "We're really excited about it. They'll get their forever family."
The event starts at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 18 with a proclamation followed by adoption proceedings at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse.