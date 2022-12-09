Living Nativity begins at Faith Church

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Faith Church's 32nd annual Living Nativity starts Friday with a cast of more than 200 playing out the life of Jesus Christ.
The event includes 15 life-size scenes beginning with the account of his creation and ending with the prophecy of his second coming.
People can go Friday through Sunday night both this weekend and next.
"This is absolutely a free event. We want everyone to come out and enjoy it. In fact we'll provide you with some hot chocolate and cookies to enjoy as well as you're going through the event so you can have a great experience there," Director of the Nativity, Johnny Kjaer says.
Guests can choose between walking or driving through with both options including an audio narration.
It begins at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.