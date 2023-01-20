LIVE STREAM @ p.m.: Gold and Black LIVE Jan 20, Special guests Mike Bobinski and Mike DeCourcy. By: Gordon Jackson Gordon Jackson Author email Jan 20, 2023 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Join us today on WLFI.com at 2 p.m. for Gold and Black Live! Our guests today will be Purdue Athletics director Mike Bobinski and BTN Analyst Mike DeCourcy.App viewers click HERE to watch the stream. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gordon Jackson Author email Follow Gordon Jackson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WLFI News 18 News Officials release identity of pedestrian killed in Lafayette Updated May 9, 2022 News Minor snow accumulations tonight with bitterly cold air working in for Saturday Updated Mar 10, 2022 Indiana Married Indiana officers who accessed man's assets suspended Updated Jan 12, 2022 COVID-19 Masks required for all indoors starting Monday at Purdue Updated Jan 12, 2022 News Bald eagle released back into the wild after rehabilitation Updated Jan 30, 2022 News Crash that killed Rep. Walorski blamed on failed passing try Sep 19, 2022 Recommended for you