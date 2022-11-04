 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

LIVE STREAM 2 p.m.: Gold and Black LIVE Nov 4, Special guests Shannon Terry and Elliot Bloom.

  • 0
Gold and black live logo 9-22

Join us today at 2 p.m. for Gold and Black Live! Our guests today will be Shannon Terry, CEO of On3.com and Elliot Bloom, Purdue Men’s Basketball Ops Director.

App viewers click HERE to watch the stream.

Recommended for you