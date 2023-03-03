LIVE STREAM 2 p.m.: Gold and Black LIVE March 3, special guests are Bobby Riddell and Tim House

...The Flood Warning continues for the following a portion of the
following river in western Indiana...eastern Illinois...
Wabash River.
.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue well into
next week. Precipitation tonight through Friday night is expected to
range from around 1.75 to over 3.00 inches across most of central
Indiana. If higher rainfall amounts are seen with this system, the
development of some moderate flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Thursday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2
feet early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result
.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH
LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north
central Indiana and west central Indiana, including the following
counties, in central Indiana, Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Howard,
Madison and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware, Henry and
Randolph. In north central Indiana, Carroll. In west central
Indiana, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe and Warren.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST this morning through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana today. Rainfall totals of around 2 inches are
currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are
possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&