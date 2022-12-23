Linderg Road project levels several old-growth trees

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Several old-growth trees are being cut down as park of a road construction project.
Cranes and chainsaws on Lindberg Road came as a surprise this week to some neighbors and public officials.
"I saw all these trucks down there and these cranes. ... They cut the trees off, lifted them up, dropped them on the ground, cut them up and carted them away," says Edward Knoth, a homeowner on Lindberg Road.
The project isn't impacting trees on Knoth's property but has caused him to relocate some landscaping.
"There was no communication between 2018 and when they put the stakes in our yard three months ago. None. ... We didn't know they were going to be cutting down (the trees)," Knoth says. "There was no communication there, as well."
Anderson says individual homeowners agreed to have their trees cut down while the work may not have been communicated to the neighborhood at large.
"We had made contact with everybody who had a tree in their yard to make sure they're OK with what's happening," Anderson says. "I'm not taking down a tree if somebody doesn't want it taken down."
The work also surprised some members of West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission, who were dealing with concerns from Knoth and other homeowners.
"I was under the impression that we would be waiting to start removing those trees until after (Wednesday's redevelopment commission) meeting, but unfortunately, the timing didn't work out that way with the contracts," commission member Patrick Hagmaier says.
Knoth and Hagmaier say there was a breakdown in communication.
"The right doesn't know what the left hand is doing. ... The lack of the communication is the biggest problem," Knoth says.
But Anderson says concerns were heard during a recent public hearing on the project.
"We postponed everything," he says. "We took what concerns that could still be addressed, looked at those, met with Duke, had Duke redesign their layout that's going to save some trees from being taken down."
Anderson says crews are planting new trees in place of the old ones being cut down.
The project will add new curbs, sidewalks, biking paths and storm water infrastructure.