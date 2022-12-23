 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Gusty winds resulting in blowing and
drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35
will be common through early evening. Wind chills as low as -40
will be possible.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Linderg Road project levels several old-growth trees

  • 0
Lindberg Road project

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —  Several old-growth trees are being cut down as park of a road construction project.

Cranes and chainsaws on Lindberg Road came as a surprise this week to some neighbors and public officials.

"I saw all these trucks down there and these cranes. ... They cut the trees off, lifted them up, dropped them on the ground, cut them up and carted them away," says Edward Knoth, a homeowner on Lindberg Road.

The project isn't impacting trees on Knoth's property but has caused him to relocate some landscaping.

"There was no communication between 2018 and when they put the stakes in our yard three months ago. None. ... We didn't know they were going to be cutting down (the trees)," Knoth says. "There was no communication there, as well."

Anderson says individual homeowners agreed to have their trees cut down while the work may not have been communicated to the neighborhood at large.

"We had made contact with everybody who had a tree in their yard to make sure they're OK with what's happening," Anderson says. "I'm not taking down a tree if somebody doesn't want it taken down."

The work also surprised some members of West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission, who were dealing with concerns from Knoth and other homeowners.

"I was under the impression that we would be waiting to start removing those trees until after (Wednesday's redevelopment commission) meeting, but unfortunately, the timing didn't work out that way with the contracts," commission member Patrick Hagmaier says.

Knoth and Hagmaier say there was a breakdown in communication.

"The right doesn't know what the left hand is doing. ... The lack of the communication is the biggest problem," Knoth says.

But Anderson says concerns were heard during a recent public hearing on the project.

"We postponed everything," he says. "We took what concerns that could still be addressed, looked at those, met with Duke, had Duke redesign their layout that's going to save some trees from being taken down."

Anderson says crews are planting new trees in place of the old ones being cut down.

The project will add new curbs, sidewalks, biking paths and storm water infrastructure.

Tags

Recommended for you