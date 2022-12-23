Linderg Road project levels several old-growth trees

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Gusty winds resulting in blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35 will be common through early evening. Wind chills as low as -40 will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&