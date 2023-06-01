Linden woman receives Sagamore of the Wabash award

LINDEN, Ind. (WLFI) — A longtime volunteer and practicing physical therapist has received a Sagamore of the Wabash Award.
Therese Eutsler practices at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville.
She recently marked 35 consecutive years as a volunteer with the 500 Festival.
In 2020, Governor Eric Holcomb appointed her to the newly established Indiana Physical Therapy Board, where she currently serves.
In 2022, President Joe Biden appointed her to the US Selective Service System Local Board for the State of Indiana.
Biden previously presented her with the Presidential Volunteer Service Gold Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.